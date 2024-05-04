Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani’s heartwarming equation is something to adore on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua

Seerat Kapoor

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has been enthralling audiences with its compelling narrative, centered around the intricate dynamics of relationships and societal norms. The show embarked on an intriguing journey with a generational leap recently, which unveiled new layers to its characters and storyline. With the spotlight now on Mannat and Ibaadat, portrayed by Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani respectively, the drama promises to intensify as they navigate through love, family, and conflicting ideologies. 
 
While the show has kept both these ladies incredibly busy, amidst the bustling sets and demanding schedules, Yesha and Seerat ensure that they spend quality time on the set as well as off it considering they share a remarkable bond that transcends their on-screen personas. They've transitioned from co-stars to close friends and enjoy fun and games during breaks. Sharing meals is a cherished ritual for them, that has deepened their connection day by day. Their friendship truly mirrors the warmth and camaraderie of their respective characters, that only adds to the onscreen bond that they showcase in Rabb Se Hai Dua. With an unwavering bond, they have truly set BFF goals on the set something that every crew member has appreciated. 
 
Seerat Kapoor said, "Working with Yesha has been an incredible blessing. Our offscreen bond is something that I truly cherish, and it only helps bring alive our characters making them more relatable and genuine, Yesha is more than just a co-star; she's my partner in crime, confidant, and the closest friend on set. Our shared meals truly signify moments of joy, support, and solidarity. Together, we're not just actresses; we're soul sisters, who are navigating our roles in Rabb Se Hai Dua with love, laughter, and unwavering friendship."
 
While Yesha and Seerat continue to bond offscreen, the journey of Mannat and Ibaadat unfolds on screen, keeping the audience hooked to their TV screens. 
 
To know more, stay tuned to Rabb Se Hai Dua, every day at 10:30 pm, only on Zee TV!
 

 

 

 

 

