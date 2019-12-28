Sehban Azim bowled over a picture shared by Reem Shaikh, drops a beautiful comment on it

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Tujhse Hai Raabta. The duo who plays the role of Malhar and Kalyani respectively is one of the popular onscreen jodis of the small screen.



Not just onscreen but these two co-stars share a great bond off-screen as well. We have seen how they keep posting amazing pictures and videos from their various outings and from the sets of the show which are simply a treat to watch.



And now, Reem posted a beautiful snap on her Instagram handle and Sehban is completely awestruck by her beauty and her adaa. In the picture, we can see Sehban and Reem sharing the same frame and posing beautifully.



Take a look at Reem's post:

Sehban couldn't help but comment on Reem's post. Here's what he commented:

Sehban is absolutely right, Kalyani and Malhar are just perfect pair.Reem is one of the beautiful actresses of the small screen who enjoys a great fan following on social media. Well, anyone could have gone crazy seeing the actress in such a stunning avatar.

On the work front, Reem has been part of various shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha among others. Meanwhile, Sehban has appeared in shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Bepanaah among others.