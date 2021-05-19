Sehban Azim on his Tujhse Hai Raabta family: Shooting and living together in a bio-bubble with them is as surreal as the world

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta is quite popular among fans. The show has garnered rave reviews from viewers since the beginning.

Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles on the show. Reem Shaikh and Sehban's on-screen pairing of Malhar and Kalyani has become everyone's favourite. Reem Shaikh and Sehban have left no stone unturned to portray their characters with perfection.

Well, Sehban has become a household name for his role as ACP Malhar Rane, and fans are simply loving him.

The actor is already known for his dashing looks and charming personality, which makes him quite popular among the audience.

Sheban enjoys a great fan following on Instagram and is often seeing posting fun pictures and videos from the sets. The actor is always goofing around with co-star Reem on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta.

We all know that the cast and crew of Tujhse Hai Raabta shifted base to Goa last month after the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra.

The team has been residing in one property and having a gala time during the shoot.

The Tujhse Hai Raabta family has given us major goals.

Sehban has penned a beautiful note for his work family in his recent Instagram post.

Take a look.

The actor reveals how his reel family has become a real family.

Sheban further says that he does miss his family but is glad to have this extended family as the show must go on.

