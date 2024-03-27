Sehban Azim talks about his bond with Shagun Pandey and reveals what went wrong on the sets of Spy Bahu

Sehban Azim is one of the most loved and well-known actors of television. He is best known for his performance in the serial Tujhse Hai Raabta. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his bond with Shagun and he revealed how things went wrong while shooting for the serial Spy Bahu.
SEHBAN AZMI

MUMBAI : Sehban Azim is a well-known television actor and he has a good fan following.

He is best known for his roles in the serials like Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Humsafars, Thapki Pyar Ki, Bepannaah and Tujhse Hai Raabta etc.

He was last seen in the web series titled Dear Ishq where the audience liked his performance as Abhimanyu Razdan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his bond with Shagun and he revealed how things were right while shooting for the serial Spy Bahu.

What do you have to say about the fan following of Tujhse Hai Raabta?

It was a beautiful experience. Everyone was super nice including the producers, the channel, and the star cast. We gelled so well on the sets of the show it brought in so much positivity and hence it ran for three to three and a half years. At the end, the producer had revealed everything so there was nothing left to say.

What do you have to say about Shagun Pandey in his new show Mera Balam Thanedaar?

I am so proud of him. He is a wonderful guy and whatever he has learnt over the years I am impressed and I am glad for everything he is doing right now. The way he is taking care of his family, the ways he takes care of his co - actors, the way he conducts himself, the calmness which wasn't there back then is there and it comes over the years. He is doing a brilliant job. He is like a brother to me. I have known him from his struggling days and I used to tell him to have patience and he will get there. He is a hard working boy and hence he would get everything and his time has come.

Tell us something related to the shooting of Spy Bahu?

When I started to shoot for Spy Bahu, there was something on the set that I used to feel. I felt something was wrong and I made it clear that no one would fight on my set. It took me two months to calm things down and then our show began to do well. I feel that on a show if your team is not happy then that should be fixed first and it's the energy of the people, set and the show that makes a show sucessful.

Well, there is no doubt that Sehban Azim is missed on screen and his fans would love to see him back on screen.

For more news from the world of movies, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Sehban Azim talks about his bond with Shagun Pandey and reveals what went wrong on the sets of Spy Bahu
