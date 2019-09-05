News

Sehban Azim wants Reem Shaikh to MISS the team of Tujhse Hai Raabta...

05 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: While shooting, actors often share their thoughts, experiences, and even lunches, as they spend most of their time on the sets of their respective shows.

Their co-stars become their second family, as they shoot with them for long periods. They help each other improvise scenes so that they can bring the best of themselves on television. The cast of Tujhse Hai Raabta is loved by a number of people, and it is obvious that when you share a good bond off screen it does transcend on screen too!

Recently, Reem Shaikh happened not to be shooting with the cast, and her colleagues Sehban Azim, Savita Prabhune, Poorva Gokhale, Rajat Dahiya, and others were missing her.

Sehban took to his social media to greet her and captioned the video stating that they want Reem to miss them.

Take a look!

