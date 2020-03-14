Sehban Azim's comment on co-star Reem Shaikh's latest picture will make you go AWW

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim are currently seen in Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta. The show has been receiving a wonderful response from the viewers.

Tujhse Hai Raabta has become a hot favourite among the fans, all thanks to Malhar and Kalyani's wonderful onscreen pair.

We all know how Reem and Sehban share a great bond on the sets of the show. Both have always shared delightful pictures and videos straight from the sets and also on various other occasions.

Reem and Sehban leave no chance to post beautiful comments on each other's pictures on social media and the same happened recently.

Reem posted a picture on Instagram and was looking gorgeous as ever. Well, while fans can't stop awwing on Reem's beauty, one of them was her co-star Sehban who couldn't help but comment on her picture.

Take a look at Reem's picture:

Take a look at Sehban's comment:

Well, we are sure, Sehban is totally mesmerised by Reem's beauty and so are we.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.