Sejal Sharma's friend Nirbhay Shuklaa talks about former's suicide

MUMBAI: TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide yesterday. She was last seen in Dil To Happy Hai Ji.

Her friend and co-star Nirbhay Shuklaa, who played Vicky in Sony's popular show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, said, 'Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father's health. I had texted her on November 15 to meet and she replied me saying that she was travelling to Udaipur for a medical emergency. I asked her what had happened and she replied me saying that her father had got a heart attack.