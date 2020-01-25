News
Sejal Sharma's friend Nirbhay Shuklaa talks about former's suicide
MUMBAI: TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide yesterday. She was last seen in Dil To Happy Hai Ji.
Her friend and co-star Nirbhay Shuklaa, who played Vicky in Sony's popular show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, said, 'Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father's health. I had texted her on November 15 to meet and she replied me saying that she was travelling to Udaipur for a medical emergency. I asked her what had happened and she replied me saying that her father had got a heart attack.
Sejal's father was unwell since quite sometime; he was suffering from cancer. The heart attack must have shaken her up.'
'I kept following with her and she said he's recovering--- but all is not well. And, then I got busy with my work,' the actor added.
Nirbhay said, 'Sejal was an extremely chilled out person. We met two and half years back on the sets and became good friends. We used to often hang out together. The last time I met her was in Malad Infinity food court for a friend's birthday. I will miss her forever and I wish she would have discussed with us if something like this was going on in her mind.'
May Sejal's soul rest in peace.
Credits: SpotboyE
Add new comment