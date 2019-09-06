THIS selfie of Beyhadh 2’s Jennifer Winget will BRIGHTEN up your day

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several soaps. She is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She has a huge fan following.

Currently, Jennifer is away from television, but she never fails to treat her fans by sharing her pictures. The actress, who is currently busy with her web series Code M, took to her social media handle to post a selfie and as always, she brightened up our day. In the selfie, Jennifer is seen wearing black sunglasses with minimal make-up, and her Tee had Weekend Dreamer written on it. Well, we are sure Jennifer is going to make the most of her weekends before she stars shooting for Beyhadh 2, which as per reports, is soon going to go on floors.

Check out her picture here: