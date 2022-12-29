Senjuti’s Mom and Dad will be welcomed on the stage of Sony Entertainment Television's prestigious show Indian Idol 13

MUMBAI :This Saturday at 8:00 PM, Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will be celebrating the 'Farah Khan Special episode' in the presence of the phenomenal director 'Farha Khan'. She will be seen supporting the Top 10 contestants - Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Senjuti Das, Debosmita Roy, Sonakshi Kar, Bidipta Chakraborty from Kolkata, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye from Gujarat, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, and Vineet Singh from Lucknow. Be ready to make your 'Mausam musicana' this weekend with music, nostalgia, and entertainment!



Talking about the episode contestant Senjuti Das from Kolkata will be seen giving a soulful performance on the song 'Manwa Lage' which will receive a standing ovation from everyone in the show. Adding to Vishal Dadlani will be seen sharing about how this song is incomplete with you Shekhar. He also mentions, "Without Shekhar Vishal Kuch bhi nai hai, he is my friend and my Guru." Not only this but he also compliments Senjuti and says, "I will be sharing this video of yours with Shekher as we always find out new talents. You are genuinely such a great singer, who can make her mark in this music world and you have that potential. Your level of singing is professional and you deliver it so perfectly. Shreya Ghoshal is my friend and she is the world's best singer but, if someone else had to sing this song apart from Shreya I would have chosen you. I pray to god from the heart, let people know us through you that Senjuti was discovered in this season, God bless you!."



On that, Aditya will be stating that let us see the video of the last week where Vishal and Himesh helped Senjuti. Video plays where Senjuti was about to quit the show for her parents, but Vishal promised to bring her Mom and Dad to Mumbai and take care of them at any need. On that occasion, Senjuti’s Mom and Dad will be welcomed on the stage, and Senjuti will be seen hugging them in tears. Senjuti and her family will be thanking Indian Idol for supporting her, whereas Vishal will thank Senjuti’s Mom for allowing her to chase her dreams and go ahead. He also quotes, “Without family’s support, nothing is possible”, when Senjuti is seen thanking her family for supporting her.

