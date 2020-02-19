News

Sexual abuse, discrimination, inhumanity; Roadies Revolution applauds voices of change in its second episode

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 08:07 PM

MUMBAI: Amidst a host of drumrolls and fanfare, Roadies is back with its 17th season - Roadies Revolution. From mental health to climate change to women safety, discrimination and sexual abuse, this time, being a Roadie is about having a voice and making it heard at the right time.  In its second episode, Roadies Revolution stood witness to contestants who have survived discrimination and sexual abuse and stand strong to tell their story today. With every celebrity leader backing a cause, they focused strongly on having similar sentiments in contestants, but in a quintessential Roadie way.
 
The episode opens with a rap by one of the contestants celebrating the leaders Neha, Raftaar, Nikhil and Prince along with the host Rannvijay.  It further introduces people from various parts of the country who have used or have the urge to use their voice against any kind of unjust behaviour. A Kashmiri contestant touched the hearts of celebrity leaders as he emphasized on how his presence in Roadies can change the perception for youth in the valley. What also caught eye was the story of another Army brat who shared his account of overcoming sexual abuse in eighth standard.  

With a bunch of maverick personalities striving for a social change and the leaders keen to amplify their voices, the 17th season has flagged off well. Do not forget to tune-in to Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 07:00 PM only on MTV to find out more about what makes today’s youth click.

 

Tags Roadies Neha Raftaar Nikhil Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here