SGP 2 is already winning hearts: Ridhiema Tiwari

MUMBAI: Actress Ridhiema Tiwari who is currently portraying the character of Disha in Sasural Genda Phool season 2 is elated at the love it has received from the audience. She says,"The show has been received well and we are all blessed to be getting loads of love and appreciation for a comeback after 10 long years. People have loved the SGP Vibe in the 2nd season too. Especially the organic presentation and the apt casting. The blend of emotions are portrayed so beautifully by the actors and of course Titli. It’s a delight to watch -They say!! SGP 2 is already winning hearts.

And I want to thank the audience and God for this.” She also adds, "I feel a lot of gratitude to be a part of such an iconic show. SGP is a brand and now that it’s on-air, I look forward to seeing the episodes.”

But as an artist do you take any pressure for the trp chart?

“Not at all. That’s not even on my list. TRP pressure kills creativity. And this show is all about spontaneity and genuine emotions. It’s relatable and immensely satisfying for my soul and hooks the audience effortlessly. With so many blessings in my kitty, who cares about ratings.”

Be it TV shows, movies, Ridhiema has done it all to make an impact with her acting potential. Some of her most notable works include the likes of Ghulam, Divya Drishti, Begum Jaan alongside Vidya Balan, and many more.