Shaadi Mubarak actress Rati Pandey's Instagram account becomes private; the actress says she was not aware of it

Rati Pandey is currently seen playing the role of Preeti Jindal in Star Plus' show Shaadi Mubarak. She has impressed everyone with her stellar performance.

The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to her amazing posts.

Time and again we have seen how celebrities face a huge issue when their social media handles get hacked. Now, joining the list is Rati. The actress too has faced a similar problem.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rati to ask her why she made her Instagram account private.

Take a look:

Rati said, "I just came to know about it. My account has been hacked."

Fans kept wondering why Rati had to make her account private to which Rati said, "No, I haven't made it private; it's because my account has been hacked. When I'm checking my mail, I'm noticing lots of messages regarding the same."

The actress added, "I really don't know how this has happened, I'm just figuring out what to do."

Well, we hope the issue gets solved soon!

