Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy treat their 'Radha Mohan' fans with an adorable dance video, as the show completed 300 episodes!

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan that has been an audience favorite since its launch in May 2022. It captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless, easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile and is an intense, brooding man today. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl on a mission to bring back Mohan’s smile. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Mohan’s maternal uncle (Mama Ji) used Holi celebrations to his advantage and tried to inappropriately touch Radha.  
 
With the show receiving immense love since it's the very beginning and with the new twists and turns that are keeping viewers hooked on to their television screens, the show successfully completed 300 episodes, and the cast and crew is extremely thrilled. In fact, the lead actress Neeharika Roy shared her joy by treating the show's fans with a sweet social media post. In the reel, Shabir and Neeharika are seen dancing to the romantic song 'Perfect by Ed Sheeran' with the caption - "And this is how we are celebrating 300 episodes of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan".
 
Well, isn't that adorable!
 
Shabir Ahluwalia said, “There is always a feeling of immense pride to see your show do well and your character being loved so much. For us completing 300 episodes is a really proud and overwhelming moment. We all are really working hard to get viewers' love and support, and when that finally happens, nothing feels more valuable than that moment. This is just the start of the celebration, many more moments are waiting for us in the future and I just hope the audience showers love on Radha Mohan and enjoy the roller coaster ride of their life.”
 
Neeharika Roy also mentioned, “I am in a state of contentment now and this will stay with me for a while because this is my first show as a lead and I am glad we have achieved this milestone. In fact, I am too excited to even share how I’m feeling right now because it still feels like yesterday when I just started shooting for the show and now the show has completed 300 episodes already. I just wish we get more reasons like this to celebrate, and hope, we continue having our audiences’ support in the journey ahead.”
 
While the team is super happy to complete 300 episodes, it will be interesting to watch how Radha tries to make Mohan and the family understand the reality of Mama ji despite having disputes that are going on between them. But will she be able to make Mohan understand the gravity of this situation... Will Mohan and the whole family come out in support of Radha?
 
To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

