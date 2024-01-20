Shabir Ahluwalia dances to ‘Mere Dholna’ for Pyaar Ka Pehla Radha Mohan

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, especially in the last few weeks where Mohan’s body was possessed by his deceased wife Tulsi’s (Kirti Nagpure) soul only to find out the person who killed her. The viewers even saw Mohan’s voice gradually change, his eyes turn bloodshot, his fingers with nail paint on and all of this has left Radha and his family members completely perplexed.



Shabir has left no stone unturn to give his best as Mohini and the viewers are in for a visual treat as he will be seen dancing on ‘Mere Dholna’ in a saree as a final leg towards getting Damini to confess her crime.



Shabir Ahluwalia said, “Shooting an elaborate dance sequence in a saree was definitely very challenging for me. This is an iconic song and we didn’t want to parody it at any cost, the dance sequence is in fact a dramatic device to get Damini to confess her crime. Even I didn’t know I could pull off something like this until I saw myself. It was a great experience for me, and I am sure the upcoming track will be a great one for the audience as well.”

While Shabir aced his performance, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Damini will confess her crime or not?

