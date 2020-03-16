Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy and the whole team of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan rejoice as the show completes 100 episodes

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. It captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless and easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile along the way and is, today, an intense, brooding man. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl, who is on a mission to help Mohan smile once again. While the audience is loving the chemistry between our beloved Radha and Mohan, the upcoming twists and turns will surely keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.

In fact, the whole cast and crew have been working round the clock to entertain their audience. And it looks like the show has achieved its first major feat! It is a celebration time for the viewers as well as for the entire cast of the show as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan completed 100 episodes and they celebrated the wonderful milestone with a mini ceremony on the sets of the show. The entire team had a gala time as they celebrated this special occasion together. Lead actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy were also on cloud nine as the show achieved this remarkable milestone.

As Shabir Ahluwalia mentioned, “I have been associated with Zee TV for several years and today I am really very happy that our recently launched show - Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has completed 100 episodes. Three months ago, the entire team and I started a new journey and I have to say it has been extremely satisfying and wonderful. The response we received from the audience has been overwhelming and I must say I am happy that the viewers are enjoying the story as well as the Jodi of Radha and Mohan. I am enjoying portraying the role of Mohan and I will continue to explore several aspects of my character going forward. We intend to entertain our audience for years to come and I hope they continue to shower us with love and appreciation like always.”

Neeharika Roy further added, “Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is my first show as a lead, so it feels extremely special as it completes 100 episodes. We celebrated this special moment with a mini ceremony with the entire cast of the show and I have to say I got really emotional as we’ve put a lot of hard-work and effort into the show and our viewers have been very supportive and appreciative of our work. I hope that this love will continue forever, and we continue to celebrate many more such milestones in the future.”

While the team had a gala time as the show completed 100 episodes, a lot of drama in the forthcoming episodes of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is set to keep the viewers hooked to their TV screens.

