Shabir Ahluwalia's luxurious trip to the Maldives with his family is every travel bug's dream! Check it out!

MUMBAI :Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the television and Bollywood world. From Hip Hip Hurray and Kahiin to Hoga to Kumkum Bhagya, he has always stunned his fans. He also appeared in Bollywood film such as Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul, but he soon returned to television. The hunk has also participated in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 3, which he won

The actor rose to more prominence with his role as Abhi in the Balaji Show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. His chemistry with Sriti Jha was one of the main reasons of the show’s success.

Shabir is currently seen in the Zee TV show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan in the character of Mohan.

Even though Shabir is on social media, he is not always active but his wife, Kanchi Kaul is. The actor seems to have taken a fun holiday with his wife and kids, soaring the islands of Maldives and the pictures of the family are just too cute. Check them out here:





Shabir has been a part of many TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, Kkavyanjali Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayamath, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and many more.

Shabir has even hosted several shows like Nach Baliye, Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega, Dancing Queen, and Meethi Churi No.1. He has acted in a web series titled Fixerr and played for Celebrity Cricket League.



