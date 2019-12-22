News

Shadab Siddiqui talks about his new project featuring Ajaz Khan...

MUMBAI: Shadab Siddiqui is out with his next directorial. He will be directing a music video which will feature Ajaz Khan. The producer of the music video is Israr Mangalore and the music director and lyrics is by Arafat Mehmood. The singer will be Raj Barman, Romi Mukherjee, Nayeem Shah and the lyrics have been done by Arafat Mehmood. The film will have Archana Prajapati, Sameer Mark, Aamir Arab.It is a huge music video and the casting has been done by Noor Siddique. The music video is produced by Ek Number Production. We spoke to Shadab and here is what he has to say, " It's an absolutely amazing experience. I am really looking forward to the release of the song. It's got an ensemble team and the people working on this are amazing. Waiting for the audience response to the song now."We wish shadab all the luck and we would be watchful for this song.

