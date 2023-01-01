Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 11:15
Shagun Pandey: I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy

MUMBAI: 'Meet' actor Shagun Pandey talked about his interest in singing since childhood and how he had a jam session with the cast of the show that became entertaining not only for him but also for everyone on the sets.

He shared: "I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy. Recently, on the sets of 'Meet', I performed a couple of songs for the entire cast and crew, and they loved it. It was a long day for everyone and because I had some time off, I decided to cheer them all up by singing a couple of songs."

Shagun acted in several TV shows such as 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Shubharambh', and also participated in reality shows like 'Splitsvilla 11'.

He added that amidst a busy shooting schedule such light moments are quite necessary to refresh yourself and others as well.

"Just how one thing leads to another, in our case I sing, and then it becomes quite a jamming session where everyone starts singing along and it is indeed a stressbuster amidst a hectic schedule. Since my childhood, I have loved singing, so I am truly enjoying these break-time singing sessions nowadays," he said.

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

Shagun Pandey meet Tujhse Hai Raabta Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Shubharambh Splitsvilla 11 Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to taunt Imlie, ends up getting intimidated by the latter
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Kavya bask in their success, Baa calls Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actress Sapna Thakur recalls that her co-star and late actress Tunisha Sharma showed...
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
MUMBAI : Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani spoke about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song 'Jhoome...
'It is a huge task to make people laugh,' says Zakir Khan, recounting his journey
MUMBAI : Comedian Zakir Khan revealed how during his first performance on stage, he was asked to leave within two...
Recent Stories
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had splitq
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
Bhaweeka finds her role in 'Maitree' similar to Kareena's in 'Jab We Met'
Bhaweeka finds her role in 'Maitree' similar to Kareena's in 'Jab We Met'
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul snaps back at Shalin for calling her weak
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul snaps back at Shalin for calling her weak
Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text
Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text
Rahul Vaidya recalls constant stage fright during his 'Indian Idol' days
Rahul Vaidya recalls constant stage fright during his 'Indian Idol' days
Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show's title as the audience
Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show's title as the audience