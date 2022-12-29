Shagun Pandey’s melodious voice keeps everyone on the sets of ‘Meet’ enchanted!

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation, who are fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While the ongoing drama in the show is keeping the viewers glued to their TV screens, it seems that our very own Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey) is the one who keeps everyone entertained amidst the hectic shoot schedule.

To keep up the entertainment quotient of the show, Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey have been working round the clock, however, in between the busy schedule Shagun manages to entertain his co-actors with his melodious voice. We all know how much Shagun Pandey is fond of music and is blessed with a beautiful voice. Hence, whenever he gets some free time in between long hours of the shoot, he starts a fun jamming session with his team that really rejuvenates everyone around.

Shagun Pandey mentioned, “I have always been a music enthusiast and singing makes me happy. Recently, on the sets of Meet, I performed a couple of songs for the entire cast and crew, and they loved it. It was a long day for everyone and because I had some time off, I decided to cheer them all up by singing a couple of songs. Just how one thing leads to another, in our case I sing and then it becomes quite a jamming session where everyone starts singing along and it is indeed a stressbuster amidst hectic schedule. Since my childhood, I have loved singing, so I am truly enjoying these break-time singing sessions nowadays.”

While Shagun is having a gala time singing his heart out, it will be interesting to watch how Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda will save their family from the evil intentions of Barfi Devi. Or will Barfi Devi’s plan work and destroy the Ahlawat family?

