Shagun Pandey talks about taking inspiration from real-life cops for COLORS’ 'Mera Balam Thanedaar’

MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, actors go above and beyond to bring authenticity into their portrayals of characters. One among them is Shagun Pandey, who, before embodying the character of Veer in COLORS' 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' drew inspiration from real-life police officers. The unique love story has been winning the hearts of viewers with the marital journey of Veer, an honest IPS Officer and Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary), who lies for noble causes, not knowing that the latter is a minor. Not to mention, Shagun is garnering accolades for his performance as a man of his principles, proudly donning a khakhee. All the hard work that went into the prep for this character seems to have fructified with the raving reviews he has amassed for his performance.

Hailing from a military family, the talented actor reveals that he had the opportunity to meet real-life cops. He keenly observed their body language, imbibing the nuances that would make his portrayal authentic in the show. The result is that he not only looks like a real cop but also embodies the spirit of those who dedicate their lives to upholding the law. Moreover, Shagun shares a personal ritual - answering his phone with a prideful "Jai Hind", a small but meaningful practice that connects him to the character.

Shagun Pandey, portraying the role of Veer in COLORS' 'Mera Balam Thanedaar’ shares, “I'm grateful to my fans for embracing me in the role of Veer Pratap Singh and showering love on this show. I think all the hard work that went into making my character look authentic paid off. A huge part of my prep was observing the lifestyle of real police officers. It was very important for me to perfect the body language of men in Khakhee to play on-screen cop. I got to witness the effort and sacrifices these heroes put into ensuring the safety of our daily lives. By getting into their world, I not only tried to adopt their appearance but also to capture the inner strength that makes them true heroes. This role is my way of saying thank you to the men and women who wear uniforms and serve this country and its people tirelessly.”

In the current storyline, Veer warned about Ratan's criminal past to Devendra and tells her not to marry his daughter Bulbul to him. In the meantime, he challenges local politicians Bhawani Rajawat that he will not let her plan of Samuhik Vivah to be successful and promises Bulbul to protect her and reveals that he was the helpline inspector she'd contacted earlier.

