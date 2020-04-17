Shah Rukh Khan is in love with THIS Kundali Bhagya actress

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the show has always topped the TRP charts since the show has gone on – air.

The leads of the show, Shraddha and Dheeraj are been loved as an inscreen couple, and there is no doubt that the actors have a massive fan following and their characters have become household names.

The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances and have gained a lot of applause for their acting skills.

We came across a fan-made video where you can see how SRK reacts to the beauty of Shraddha Arya.

It’s a funny video and the fans have captioned it saying that not only Shah Rukh Khan but every fan reacts this way as she is very beautiful.

Well, the video is filled with entertainment and will bring a smile to fans.

There is no doubt that Shraddha is one of the best actresses we have in television today.

