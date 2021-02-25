Shahab Khan, Rajesh Khera, Sheetal Antani and Khushboo Kamal to feature in Sony TV's upcoming Horror Show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update for our paranormal seekers!

Sony Entertainment Television is coming up with a horror-based show. One of the most popular production companies, Frames is backing the project. The production house has created several hit shows like Dance Indian India, Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha and web shows for Flipkart Originals.

According to our reliable source, Shahab Khan, Rajesh Khera, Sheetal Antani and Khushboo Kamal are all set to feature in the show.

The source further mentioned that veteran actors will be essaying pivotal parts in the show.

Shahab Khan is an industry veteran, who has worked in Bollywood films and televisions.His most celebrated films are Chal Chalein, Inteqam: The Perfect Game, Vaada Raha, Majaz- Ae Gham-e-Dil Kya Karun, The Attacks of 26/11, and innumerable others.

Rajesh Khera being a terrific actor, is also a celebrated voice-over artist. He has acted in many Hindi films and is remembered for the role of fashion designer Maddy in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He was recently seen as a contender in a TV reality show Survivor which aired on Star Plus.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Well, it would be delight to see such power-house cast share the screen together.

