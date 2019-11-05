Shahbaaz Khan in Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi Naagin

MUMBAI: Shahbaaz Khan has been part of several TV shows. He is known for portraying lead roles in serials such as Betaal Pachisi, Chandrakanta, Yug, and The Great Maratha to name a few. Now, he is gearing up for his new project.



He will be seen in Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi Naagin.



Dangal TV, a new player in the entertainment business, recently launched a few original soap operas including Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan, CIF, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin among others. A supernatural show, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, is a revengeful drama based on the life of a shape-shifting snake. According to the latest media reports, Shahbaaz, who has also been part of soaps like Tenali Rama and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, will be joining the team of Phir Laut Aayi Naagin.