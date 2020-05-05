Shaheer Sheikh considers himself the luckiest; here’s why!

MUMBAI: It is well said that having a sibling is a blessing!

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, has shared a childhood picture along with his sisters on his Instagram account. He mentioned his sisters have always been for him. He considers himself the luckiest brother to have such ideal sisters.

He wrote, “Sisters are a blessing and I was blessed twice. For the times when I needed counselling, emotional support or just wanted to talk, I would always run to Aleefa. And when it came to all the madness, fun, troubling people or just stupid silly jokes Ifrah was always there. So in short I have been the luckiest brother in the world to have such ideal sisters #AleefaAndIfrah. Moreover, I would also like to thank my parents for treating me and my sisters as equals...because that’s how I look at the world now. Actually I think they were loved a little more because they were very good at studies and I was not.”

Take a look!