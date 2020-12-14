Shaheer Sheikh has a special connection with this place

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and loved actors of television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

After that, the actor played the character of Salim in the serial Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and then ruled the television screens with his performance as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

There is no doubt that Shaheer is a very talented actor, and given his chiselled looks and deft of acting, watching him on the 70 mm won't be a surprise.

Now, we came across a video shared by the actor which revealed his special connection with a city.

Shaheer is not only popular in India but also overseas.

One such country is Indonesia, where the actor is very popular and has a very huge fan following.

Recently, Shaheer shared a video and showed us what you find in Indonesia.

In the video, one can see the poster of his serial Mahabharat. Shaheer captioned it saying that this what you find on Indonesian road.

Well, there is no surprise there as the fan following that the actor has is incredible.

He actually shot to fame overseas with his performance as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

There is no doubt that Shaheer is a fabulous actor and has played characters that have become iconic on television.

Since his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has gone off air, fans miss watching him on the screen.

