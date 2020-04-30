Shaheer Sheikh likes to watch THESE shows during lockdown

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the complete lockdown. It’s been more than a month that people have quarantined themselves. Along with people , even celebs have taken the lockdown seriously and have been cooking and doing household things on their own.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is playing the lead in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is living away from his parents in Mumbai and has been doing work all alone. In an interview he had told us that he is cleaning, cooking three meals, washing clothes, doing utensils and also taking care of his kitchen garden.

Shaheer, who is still remembered for his impressive and power-packed performance as Arjun in Star Plus’ Mahabharat, is enjoying watching its re-run. However, along with Mahabharat, Shaheer happens to watch another TV show.

Well, he told us that he likes to watch romantic and comedy based genres. As a kid I have watched shows like Friends, How I met Your Mother and Hum Paanch. Though he has watched the shows but doesn’t mind seeing it again.

Must say, you have a great taste!