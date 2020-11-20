Shaheer Sheikh to perform for Star Plus’ New Year Celebration event?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update about Star Plus upcoming special event.

After a grand celebration of Ganesh Mahautsav, Star Plus is now gearing up for a rocking event for New Year’s Eve. (Read here: OMG! Shaheer Sheikh to make Ruchikaa Kapoor meet his parents for the FIRST time in Jammu?)

According to our sources, the channel will have a special episode to celebrate the New Year’s Eve titled Welcome 2021. The event will have the who’s who from the industry performing and entertaining the fans with various dance and comedy acts. The theme of the event will be collaborating the old with the new. Glamour, style and grandeur will be the essence of the event.

Well, TellyChakkar.com has also exclusively learned that apparently, popular actor Shaheer Sheikh might be a part of the celebration. Shaheer’s performance as Arjun in Star Plus’ Mahabharat and as Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke were extremely loved and became immensely popular and hence the dapper actor might incorporate both the characters (old and new) in his performance.

Apart from Shaheer, many actors associated with Star Plus will grace the event and make the night a rocking affair for the viewers.

Are you excited for Star Plus’ special event Welcome 2021?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Shaheer Sheikh reveals the secret mantra of how to work without stress!)