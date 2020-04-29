Shaheer Sheikh reveals THIS person literally cried after his show Mahabharata ended

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk has come a long way in his career. The actor recently completed 11 years in the television industry and it was a memorable day for the actor as well as his fans who showered him with wishes.

We all know Shaheer's show Mahabharata is currently being re-run on the small screen and fans are delighted to see this epic mythological drama.

Shaheer is the major highlight of the show and social media was flooded with various pictures and videos of the actor during his first entry in the show. The actor plays the role of Arjuna.

Shaheer along with his other co-stars of Mahabharata had a virtual reunion. Shaheer along with Saurabh Raj Jain, Shafaq Naaz, Aarav Chowdhry, Pooja Sharma and Praneet Bhat among other shared little anecdotes and reminisced their good old days.

Sharing one of his fondest memories related to Mahabharata, Shaheer revealed that his Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Supriya Pilgaonkar has been a very big fan of Mahabharata.

Shaheer revealed that she was a diehard fan of the show and she literally cried the day Mahabharata got over as she was feeling bad that what she will watch now.

The actor says that his happiness knew no bounds after receiving such a big compliment from such a big actor.

Supriya's compliment made Shaheer feel extremely humbled and he revealed that he has never felt so amazing about his work.

Well, Shaheer indeed deserves many more such compliments as he was excellent in the show.

