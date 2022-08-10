Shaheer Sheikh’s brother in law Raunak Kapoor becomes the youngest commentator of the Women's Cricket World Cup Says, “you are killing it…”

MUMBAI :Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Shaikh has been winning the hearts of viewers with his acting prowess. The actor, who has a huge fan following, along with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shared a post on their social media page where they shared a proud moment for their family.

Ruchikaa’s brother Raunak Kapoor has become the youngest commentator in the U19 T20 Women’s World Cup. Shaheer shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote, “Proud moment to watch our women lift the under 19 T20 World Cup and damn @raunakkapoor you are killing it..”

Ruchikaa too shared the proud moment on her Instagram account and wrote, “Proud Moment … for India and For us as a family! Watching my brother as a commentator and presenter on the world stage! The youngest Indian ever to commentate for the World Cup on an international level! Big win for India and a big win for this little boy with big dreams! Just so so Proud!!Now come back home already @raunak.kapoor.”

Recently Shaheer building had caught fire and he shared a post on his social media page thanking the firefighters who selflessly brought people to safety. He even shared the whole harrowing experience he and his family went through in the ordeal.

