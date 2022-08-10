Shaheer Sheikh’s brother in law Raunak Kapoor becomes the youngest commentator of the Women's Cricket World Cup Says, “you are killing it…”

Ruchikaa’s brother Raunak Kapoor has become the youngest commentator in the U19 T20 Women’s World Cup. Shaheer shared the news on his Instagram page..
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 14:49
Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI :Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Shaikh has been winning the hearts of viewers with his acting prowess. The actor, who has a huge fan following, along with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shared a post on their social media page where they shared a proud moment for their family.

Also Read- WOW! Shaheer Sheikh takes a break from Woh To Hai Albelaa; here's what he is doing these days

Ruchikaa’s brother Raunak Kapoor has become the youngest commentator in the U19 T20 Women’s World Cup. Shaheer shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote, “Proud moment to watch our women lift the under 19 T20 World Cup and damn @raunakkapoor you are killing it..”

Ruchikaa too shared the proud moment on her Instagram account and wrote, “Proud Moment … for India and For us as a family! Watching my brother as a commentator and presenter on the world stage! The youngest Indian ever to commentate for the World Cup on an international level! Big win for India and a big win for this little boy with big dreams! Just so so Proud!!Now come back home already @raunak.kapoor.”

 

 

Recently Shaheer building had caught fire and he shared a post on his social media page thanking the firefighters who selflessly brought people to safety. He even shared the whole harrowing experience he and his family went through in the ordeal.

Also Read-  Emotional! Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchika Kapoor pens down a heartfelt message for her late father-in-law

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI

 

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali Jhansi Ki Rani Nakul Sayuri TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 14:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ashneer Grover meets Shraddha Kapoor at her home, fan says, “finally ashneer sahab k chehre p smile dekhne ko mili”
MUMBAI : Shark Tank India season 1 judge Ashneer Grover gained immense popularity with his stint on the show. Ashneer...
Expectant mother Dipika Kakar shares a look at her renovated kitchen in her recent vlog
MUMBAI : One of the most popular celebrity couples in the television world are Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. They...
Pandya Store’s Shesh and Mithu share a Secret Talent, check out
MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to...
“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video
MUMBAI : Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks, we have...
Shaheer Sheikh’s brother in law Raunak Kapoor becomes the youngest commentator of the Women's Cricket World Cup Says, “you are killing it…”
MUMBAI :Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Shaikh has been winning the hearts of viewers with his acting prowess. The...
Recent Stories
“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video
“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ashneer Grover meets Shraddha Kapoor at her home, fan says, “finally ashneer sahab k chehre p smile dekhne ko mili”
Ashneer Grover meets Shraddha Kapoor at her home, fan says, “finally ashneer sahab k chehre p smile dekhne ko mili”
Expectant mother Dipika Kakar shares a look at her renovated kitchen in her recent vlog
Expectant mother Dipika Kakar shares a look at her renovated kitchen in her recent vlog
Pandya Store’s Shesh and Mithu share a Secret Talent, check out
Pandya Store’s Shesh and Mithu share a Secret Talent, check out
This is what Shesha aka Adaa Khan is upto after Betraying Prarthana on Naagin 6, check out
This is what Shesha aka Adaa Khan is upto after Betraying Prarthana on Naagin 6, check out
10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles
10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles
Exclusive! Ajay Kumar Nain roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin
Exclusive! Ajay Kumar Nain roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin