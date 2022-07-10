WOW! Shaheer Sheikh takes a break from Woh To Hai Albelaa; here's what he is doing these days

It seems after several months of a hectic shooting schedule, Shaheer has decided to take a break from work and spend some quality time with his family.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 18:02
MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor in the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

The actor has been in the showbiz world for several years and managed to establish a name for himself. 

Shaheer had his own share of ups and downs in his career. 

Also, his personal life was always in the limelight. 

The actor was linked with so many of his co-stars, especially Erica Fernandes. 

However, the rumours faded with time. Shaheer is now happily married to his longtime ladylove Ruchikka Kapoor and the couple is blessed with a baby girl whom they have named Anaya. 

The actor is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa where he is playing the lead role opposite Hiba Nawab. 

We all know that actors who shoot for daily soaps work for hectic hours all day. 

It seems after several months of a hectic shooting schedule, Shaheer has decided to take a break from work and spend some quality time with his family. 

The actor's recent Instagram posts suggest that he is on a vacation with his wife Ruchikka and daughter Anaya. 

Take a look:

Shaheer is having a ball of a time with his family before he is back in action once again. 

Well, Shaheer's pictures are surreal and they will definitely make you feel like going on a vacation too. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

