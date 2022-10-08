EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm

MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction.

The actor has been in the showbiz world for several years and managed to establish a name for himself.

Shaheer had his own share of ups and downs in his career.

Also, his personal life was always in the limelight.

The actor was linked with so many of his co-stars, especially Erica Fernandes.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh breaks his silence on what he thinks about Erica Fernandes

However, the rumours faded with time.

Well, Shaheer maintains a very good rapport with all his former co-stars.

Interestingly, the actor was always lauded for his magical chemistry with each one of them.

It's a delight for the fans to see iconic jodis of the TV shows reuniting after a long time.

Shaheer also reunited with one of his former co-stars Somya Seth and this reunion took us down the memory lane.

Shaheer shared a picture on his Instagram and it is all things beautiful.

Take a look:

Shaheer and Somya starred together in Star Plus' popular show Navya. Their jodi had become a huge hit and fans still love them.

Do you want to see Shaheer and Somya together? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh was the reason behind Erica Fernandes starting her Youtube channel?