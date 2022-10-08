EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm

Shaheer Sheikh reunited with one of his former co-stars and this reunion took us down the memory lane. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 14:31
EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm

MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

The actor has been in the showbiz world for several years and managed to establish a name for himself. 

Shaheer had his own share of ups and downs in his career. 

Also, his personal life was always in the limelight. 

The actor was linked with so many of his co-stars, especially Erica Fernandes. 

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh breaks his silence on what he thinks about Erica Fernandes

However, the rumours faded with time. 

Well, Shaheer maintains a very good rapport with all his former co-stars. 

Interestingly, the actor was always lauded for his magical chemistry with each one of them. 

It's a delight for the fans to see iconic jodis of the TV shows reuniting after a long time. 

Shaheer also reunited with one of his former co-stars Somya Seth and this reunion took us down the memory lane. 

Shaheer shared a picture on his Instagram and it is all things beautiful. 

Take a look:

Shaheer and Somya starred together in Star Plus' popular show Navya. Their jodi had become a huge hit and fans still love them. 

Do you want to see Shaheer and Somya together? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh was the reason behind Erica Fernandes starting her Youtube channel?

Shaheer Sheikh Ruchikka Kapoor Anaya Woh To Hai Albelaa Shaheer Ruchikka Star Bharat Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Sony TV Somya Seth Star Plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 14:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Major Twist! Show to take a leap, Gungun and Anubhav lose their love
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Anisha gets slapped for her betrayal, Kairav heartbroken
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
ADORABLE! Yogendra Vikram Singh gets a special birthday surprise from his Ghum Trio boys
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi was offered to return as a wild card entry but the actress declined the offer
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Challenge! Anisha and Akshara's major confrontation, Anisha challenges Akshara to stop her
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. The actor has...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?
WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?
Latest Video