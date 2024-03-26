Shaheer Sheikh’s pictures which prove that he is social media’s FOREVER CRUSH!

As Shaheer celebrates his birthday today, March 26, we walk you through some extremely interesting pictures of the actor which proves that he is social media’s forever crush!
Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI : Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is a well-known personality in the television industry. He has wowed audiences with his performances in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many more.

The actor has a significant following on social media, where he frequently shares amusing posts with his online family. 

Shaheer Sheikh's acting career began with the television serial Kya Mast Hai Life, and he then played Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawal. In 2013, he made his debut as Arjuna in Mahabharat, for which he received widespread praise. Shaheer returned to Indian television in 2016 with the critically praised show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and in 2019, he played Abir Rajvansh in the successful show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

In 2013 and 2014, one of the mythology shows with the highest viewership was Mahabharat. Highlights of the evening included performances by Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shafaq Naaz, Saurav Gurjar, Vin Rana, Aham Sharma, Arpit Ranka, and numerous other superstars. The audience applauded each actor's portrayal in this esteemed series. The audience still thinks highly of the act.

Now, as he celebrates his birthday today, March 26, we walk you through some extremely interesting pictures of the actor which proves that he is social media’s forever crush!

Shaheer looks hot and handsome

The stylish and dapper Shaheer

Here is his sun-kissed look

Here is his throwback picture from 2006!

When Shaheer was self motivated

And here is another one where he flaunts his chocolate boy looks from 2011

Share your love for Shaheer in the comment section below! 

TellyChakkar wishes Shaheer a blessed and blissful birthday.

 

