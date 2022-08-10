Shakti Anand: 'It's never easy to play a character played by someone else'

TV actor Shakti Anand, who has replaced the lead actor Shakti Arora in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', shared his experience of joining the show and playing the role of Karan Luthra. He said that it is always challenging to replace an actor who has been part of the show for so long.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 11:15
Shakti Anand

MUMBAI: TV actor Shakti Anand, who has replaced the lead actor Shakti Arora in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', shared his experience of joining the show and playing the role of Karan Luthra. He said that it is always challenging to replace an actor who has been part of the show for so long.

He said: "I am proud to enter a show that has been a hit for years on television. And now after the recent 20-year leap, I will be seen playing the role of Karan Luthra. Honestly, it's not very easy to replace a character that has been played by someone else, but I will give my hundred per cent and try my best to win the fans' love."

Shakti has also worked in TV shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Sansaar', 'Saara Akaash', 'Crime Patrol', 'Balika Vadhu', among others.

Talking about playing a father of on-screen, Shakti said that he can relate to the emotions of his character in the show being a father of a daughter.

"Being a father will allow me to depict a wide range of emotions, so I have no qualms about playing one. I am glad that I have been given this opportunity and I am really looking forward to a positive response from the viewers," he concluded.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

Shakti Anand Shakti Arora Kundali Bhagya Karan Luthra Sansaar Saara Akaash Crime Patrol Balika Vadhu Zee TV Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Anupamaa: New twist! It’s going to be Anuj vs Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Must Watch! Angad pulls Sahiba close, Sahiba and Angad get closer
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer takes away the jewellery from Sahiba with THIS fear
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Bheed', has said that drawing the parallels...
Recent Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
Juhi Babbar
Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father
Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler
Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler
Bollywood:
Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there
Why Rohitashv Gour was wary of playing a flirt in
Why Rohitashv Gour was wary of playing a flirt in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'
My role similar to Kareena
My role similar to Kareena's character in 'Jab We Met': Deepika Aggarwal