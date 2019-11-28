Shakti and Mukti Mohan nostalgic about Boogie Woogie

MUMBAI: Sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan are wonderful dancers. They have been seen on several dance shows as choreographers and mentors. Now, they have opened their own dance academy and invited a special guest, that is, legendary actor and dancer Jaaved Jaaferi.

Jaaved shook a leg with everyone including the Mohan sisters on some of the latest tracks and kept everyone happy with his presence around. Mukti Mohan has shared many videos and pictures from the do with a beautiful caption that would make everyone nostalgic.

Remembering how the dance reality show Boogie Woogie is still so fresh in everyone's minds, here's what Mukti wrote: ‘@jaavedjaaferi Sir, Most of our childhood is stored in fun, dance, dreams and #BoogieWoogie !!! Sir, You, Naved Sir, and Ravi Sir brought the first dance reality show ever and made sure that so many dreams come alive that too for 17years! It was our honour to have such an inspiration come to @nrityashakti today. THANK YOU!!!! We Love you (sic)’.

Have a look.

Well, we sure miss the Boogie Woogie days. Don’t you?

Credits: TOI