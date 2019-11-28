News

Shakti and Mukti Mohan nostalgic about Boogie Woogie

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019 07:51 PM

MUMBAI: Sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan are wonderful dancers. They have been seen on several dance shows as choreographers and mentors. Now, they have opened their own dance academy and invited a special guest, that is, legendary actor and dancer Jaaved Jaaferi.

Jaaved shook a leg with everyone including the Mohan sisters on some of the latest tracks and kept everyone happy with his presence around. Mukti Mohan has shared many videos and pictures from the do with a beautiful caption that would make everyone nostalgic.

Remembering how the dance reality show Boogie Woogie is still so fresh in everyone's minds, here's what Mukti wrote: ‘@jaavedjaaferi Sir, Most of our childhood is stored in fun, dance, dreams and #BoogieWoogie !!! Sir, You, Naved Sir, and Ravi Sir brought the first dance reality show ever and made sure that so many dreams come alive that too for 17years! It was our honour to have such an inspiration come to @nrityashakti today. THANK YOU!!!! We Love you (sic)’.

Have a look.

Well, we sure miss the Boogie Woogie days. Don’t you?

Credits: TOI

Tags > Shakti, Mukti Mohan, Boogie Woogie, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Music composers Jatin and Lalit re-unite on...

Music composers Jatin and Lalit re-unite on Indian Idol sets
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Chhavi Mittal
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days