Shakti Arora aka Ishaan From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shares His Thoughts On Heartbreak

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 14:12
Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :StarPlus' show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. The makers recently dropped a promo and announced a new chapter with a new storyline and three new characters, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh, who were introduced.

The current track revolves around Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva. Just when Ishaan and Reeva were giving love a chance, Ishaan went through his first heartbreak. It will be intriguing to watch the twists and turns in Ishaan, Reeva, and Savi's lives. Will Ishaan give love a second chance?

Shakti Arora, who essays the role of Ishaan, opined about his first heartbreak: "Heartbreaks are always very personal. When I read the script of Ishaan, where Ishaan's heart is broken, the nuances, the way he speaks and acts, there is a major shift in his behaviour and emotions. I could immediately relate to it—to the time when I had my first heartbreak. I hope the audience relates to Ishaan as much as I do and also connects with the emotional rollercoaster that Ishaan goes through. Heartbreak is very disheartening and confusing, as you don't know how to deal with the situation. You go down a rabbit hole and don't know the way out. Also, it becomes a life-changing moment. One becomes more mature after it and realises what he wants in a relationship and what he doesn't. Love is only made more valuable by the risk of heartbreak."

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. The show airs at 8 p.m. on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday.

 

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Piya Bajpiee Pradeep Kumar Shaika Parween TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 14:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Third Wheel! Seerat becomes a hurdle for Angad and Sahiba’s chemistry, Sahiba feels something is fishy
MUMBAI  :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”
MUMBAI:  A few days ago, it was announced that Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in a movie titled Vrushabha which...
Must read! Aditya Roy Kapur talks about kindness in a relationship amid of rumours of him dating Ananya Panday
MUMBAI:  Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who has added fuel to his dating rumours with Ananya Panday with their pictures from...
Hawt! Esha Gupta drops a new bikini picture, sets the gram on fire
MUMBAI:  Actress Esha Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting industry, over...
Kya Baat Hai! Team CID reunited for Dayanand Shetty’s special occasion; Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet was missing from the event
MUMBAI :CID was one of the most successful shows on television. In fact, it was the longest-running show.But all of a...
Congratulations! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vidisha Srivastava blessed with a baby girl
MUMBAI:  Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television....
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”
Latest Video
Related Stories
missing from the event
Kya Baat Hai! Team CID reunited for Dayanand Shetty’s special occasion; Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet was missing from the event
- Vidisha Srivastava
Congratulations! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vidisha Srivastava blessed with a baby girl
Kapil Sharma
The Kapil Sharma Show: Really! When Sumona Chakravarti was offended by Kapil Sharma’s jokes on her lips, “not one soul laughed”
Lapataganj
Arvind Kumar demise: Sad! Co-star Rohitashv Gour says, “He was stressed because of finances”
Best Dancer 3
"Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure get into a fun dance off on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3
Bengali baby shower
KYA BAAT HAI! Ahead of her due date, mom-to-be Ishita Dutta gets a surprise Bengali baby shower from her mom