Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Sumaiya Khan to play Anurag and Prerna’s daughter Sneha in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Mar 2020 11:43 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about all the new actors joining Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay  post the leap. We broke the news about Aditi Sanwal, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kunal Thakur and Parull Chaudhry bagging the show. Also, it was TellyChakkar that reported about actor Karan Singh Grover returning to the show.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has an update about yet another important new entrant on the show. The audience was curious to know about Prerna and Anurag’s daughter Sneha. According to the current track, Sneha apparently lost her life after Komolika abandoned her at an orphange.However, looks like Sneha is very much alive and will soon be seen in the show as according to our highly placed sources, child artist Sumaiya Khan who wooed the audience with her stellar performance as young Heer in Colors’ show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been roped in to play the pivotal role of Sneha in the show.  

Currently, the plot of the show revolves around Prerna returning to Anurag’s life after eight years to take revenge.

