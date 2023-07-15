"Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure get into a fun dance off on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI :This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ puts the spotlight on the incomparable power of family in the “Parivaar Special’ episode. Veteran actor, Shakti Kapoor, and evergreen beauty, Padmani Kolhapure will be present for this entertaining episode, which will see the contestants along with their choreographers bring viewers some heartfelt performances that will leave you amazed. The duo will make a dynamic entry on the show as they groove to the beats of "Shaam Shandaar" from the movie Shandaar.

Prepare for an evening filled with surprises, as Shakti Kapoor shares a hilarious incident on stage, revealing how Padmini Kolhapure began calling him "Jeej" during the shooting of the iconic film, Swami Dada. Shakti Kapoor exclaimed, "Even before marriage, while I was shooting for the film Swami Dada, Padmini started calling me Jeej on set. She understood my love for her sister, Shivangi Kolhapure, and Padmini knew I wished to marry her sister. Soon, every woman, not just Padmini, started referring to me as Jeej. I became an 'International Jeej'!"

But there's more! The fun banter takes an exciting turn as Sister-In-Law, Padmini Kolhapure, and Brother-In-Law, Shakti Kapoor, engage in a fierce battle of dance moves. Padmini, accompanied by the incredible India’s Best Dancer 3’s boys, and Shakti Kapoor, with the fabulous India’s Best Dancer 3’s girl contestants, deliver unforgettable performances on popular tracks like "Tunna Tunna" from Adharm, "Tumse Milkar Na Jaane Kyu" from Pyar Jhukta Nahi, "Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua" from Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, "Gadbad Ho Gayee" from Chaal Baaz, and "Aa Dekhen Zara." The excitement reaches its peak as esteemed judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis are left spellbound by the talent on display, barely containing their excitement.

Don't miss this incredible episode of India’s Best Dancer 3’s this Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!