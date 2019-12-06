News

Shakti Mohan has such a warm energy, says Thai Singer Rimi Nique

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Punjabi-Thai singer and songwriter Rimi Nique who has written and sung for Race 3 and ABCD 2 will be releasing her new single, as a lyricist and singer, titled 'The Chamiya Song' along with DJ Bravo and composer/singer Gaurav Dagaonkar. The also song features Shakti Mohan and is choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

On sharing about her part in video, "I’m Bravo’s wing woman, I’m the one telling him to come to the party cause my bestie chamiya, who shakti plays, is coming! And then we all meet and dance and have a blast!

On sharing her rapport with Shakti Mohan, "Honestly, she was the sweetest! She has such a warm energy to her and was very opened to just chatting between our takes during the video. We talked about how we might have common Thai indian friends etc. I really enjoyed the time we had together dancing and prancing and just having fun."

On her overall experience she further says, "I had a lot of fun between takes with the whole team- the influencers, bravo, Gaurav, everyone! Our Choreogepaher Rahul Shetty was fun too- I felt like we were in class and he was telling us to stop chatting and do the take . During the shoot we all truly grew to be friends friends and it was very easy to shoot, we had a blast and it will all be reflected in the video."

Tags > Shakti Mohan, Rimi Nique, Race 3, ABCD 2, DJ Bravo, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in...

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days