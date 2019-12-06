Shakti Mohan has such a warm energy, says Thai Singer Rimi Nique

MUMBAI: Punjabi-Thai singer and songwriter Rimi Nique who has written and sung for Race 3 and ABCD 2 will be releasing her new single, as a lyricist and singer, titled 'The Chamiya Song' along with DJ Bravo and composer/singer Gaurav Dagaonkar. The also song features Shakti Mohan and is choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

On sharing about her part in video, "I’m Bravo’s wing woman, I’m the one telling him to come to the party cause my bestie chamiya, who shakti plays, is coming! And then we all meet and dance and have a blast!



On sharing her rapport with Shakti Mohan, "Honestly, she was the sweetest! She has such a warm energy to her and was very opened to just chatting between our takes during the video. We talked about how we might have common Thai indian friends etc. I really enjoyed the time we had together dancing and prancing and just having fun."



On her overall experience she further says, "I had a lot of fun between takes with the whole team- the influencers, bravo, Gaurav, everyone! Our Choreogepaher Rahul Shetty was fun too- I felt like we were in class and he was telling us to stop chatting and do the take . During the shoot we all truly grew to be friends friends and it was very easy to shoot, we had a blast and it will all be reflected in the video."