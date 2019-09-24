News

Shakti Mohan opts out of Dance+ 5; makers to rope in 2 new captains

24 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about upcoming dance reality show Dance+ 5.

We recently informed our readers about the launch date of the show (read here: ).

Now, the latest update coming from our highly placed sources that Shakti Mohan will not be a part of Dance+ 5.

A source close to the project revealed that Shakti’s association in season 4 was also quite doubtful. However, she went ahead to do the show. But now, she has opted out of season 5 after doing four consecutive years.

Also, as per our sources, Dance+ 5 will have 4 captains instead of 3.

Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelende along with host Raghav Juyal and Remo D’souza will continue to be a part of the show along with two new captains.

However, there is no clarity over Sugandha Mishra's association with the show. She co-hosted season 4 with Raghav in the role of Surili Bhabhi.

We couldn't reach out to Shakti and Sugandha for a comment.

Will you miss Shakti and Raghav’s chemistry on the show?

Whom do you want to see as captains?

Hit the comments section below.

