Shakti Mohan shares her favourite dance memory

MUMBAI: Dancer Shakti Mohan got nostalgic on International Dance Day on April 29 and shared her favourite dance memory.

"My most memorable moment is dancing with my sisters while growing up. We used to consider our bed as a stage and we used to perform to the entire cassette of songs. Back then, I used to experience pure joy and that's what made me realise that I love dancing a lot and I should follow it always," said Shakti.

On the occasion of International Dance day, the winner of "Dance India Dance 2" said: "It is the most special day of the year for me as it celebrates what I love the most. In fact, during this critical period time, I would urge everybody to dance their hearts out since it is an amazing way to de-stress and for aligning one's mind body and soul."

"I understand a lot of people around the world are going through several problems, but we need to find a way to enjoy what we have and what we can do with our time. Hence, I suggest everyone to dance through this quarantine. People can do whatever style they like, from Bollywood to hip-hop."

"Dance India Dance" is aired on Zee TV.