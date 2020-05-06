Shakti Mohan wanted to pursue a career in THIS field before Dance India Dance

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan is one of the most popular dancers of the small screen. The actress-choreographer shot to fame after winning season 2 of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then she has been a part of various hit dance shows including Dance Plus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and many more.

Shakti emerged as a winner of Dance India Dance season 2. However, her journey wasn't easy as she had to compete with many contestants who were equally talented like her.

We all know Shakti is a terrific dancer and she managed to pass each stage of DID 2 by giving her 100%.

But do you know, Shakti was not interested in pursuing her career in dance? Yes, you heard it right!

Apparently, Shakti wanted to pursue a career in IAS before Dance India Dance happened.

Well, we are glad Shakti auditioned for Dance India Dance and we got such a fabulous dancer-choreographer.

