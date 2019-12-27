Shakti: Soumya becomes head of the family

MUMBAI: The episode begins. Harak Singh sees Harman (Vivian Dsena) walking outside his house and asks him not to stress himself. Surbhi looks for Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) everywhere in the market. Harman calls her and asks if she got to know anything. Harman calls Varun and asks him about Soumya. He lies to him and says he is unable to find her.

He calls Surbhi and asks her to meet him urgently. She asks if he knows something about Soumya. He asks her to calm down. She asks if he is doing all this to take revenge. He says she has made fun of his feelings by agreeing to marry Abhishek. He shows her a video of Soumya and asks her to marry him if she wants her sister freed. Surbhi asks if he has gone mad. He tells her that he will harm Soumya if she doesn't agree to marry him. Surbhi tries to raise her hand on him but he holds her hand and kisses it.

He tells her that he saw Soumya leaving the house yesterday night and followed her. A flashback is shown. He asks her to come back but Soumya doesn't agree. He holds her hand and takes her away to another place. Flashback ends. He asks Surbhi to take the decision soon. He warns her not to tell anyone about this and leaves.

Shanno asks Mahi to do aarti before that kinnar comes. Soumya comes and takes aarti from her hand. She says it is a ritual that elders do the aarti, as Chachi did the aarti in the morning, I will do in the afternoon. She asks her to give aarti to her as she doesn’t want to lower her value in Heer’s eyes. Mahi gives the aarti. Soumya does the aarti and gives it to Heer. Heer also does the aarti.

Soumya prays to God and thinks it is mummy ji’s wish and I have to take the control of the house in my hands. She says I didn’t want to hurt anyone’s heart, and asks God to keep her blessed in her endeavors. She takes aarti from Heer and gives aarti to everyone. She asks Heer to give aarti to Mahi. Heer asks Mahi to take aarti. Mahi asks her to give aarti to Soumya.

Milkman comes and asks Mahi to take milk. Mahi says we don’t want milk now. Soumya asks milkman to give 2 more liters now. She then turns to kids and asks them to go to school. Heer says even Bua is not going to school.

Soumya says Sindhu will not go to school for a few days as Raavi and Sindhu are staying in the hospital with Preeto in turns. She asks Veeran to start going to the factory and goes to make the kids ready. Varun calls Shanno and tells that Veeran has given a statement against Harak Singh. Shanno says if Veeran had not done this then Preeto would have sent him to jail.

Preeto tells Raavi that she gave house responsibility to Soumya as she wants everyone to be united. She says Harak Singh will be jailed for 15 years. She says we have to make Heer much educated so that we don’t need to hide her truth. Raavi says yes and tells that Soumya has taken care of the house and all its responsibilities. She asks her to rest and not to worry.