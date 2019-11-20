Shaleen Bhanot to be part of Colors’ Naagin 4?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about television’s most popular show Naagin, which will soon return with season 4.

We broke the news that Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Jasmin Bhasin and Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura have been locked to play the leads along with Nia Sharma in Colors' Naagin 4 (Balaji Telefilms).

We also mentioned about actresses Sayantani Ghosh, Aparma Kumar and Sheetal Jaisal having joined the cast to play pivotal roles.

We are back with another development on the show.

Talented actor Shaleen Bhanot, who is currently playing the role of Ravan in Colors’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, is in talks for the show.

We could not get through to him for a comment.

The cast of Naagin 4 will soon kickstart their shoot outdoors. The shoot will take place for 15 days in Rajasthan.

Naagin 4 is most likely to hit the TV screens from 7th December (2019) at 8 PM.