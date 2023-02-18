Shalin Bhanot says he consideres Salman Khan as his inspiration, latter says, “Main out of choice single nahin hu” Netizens react

Although the actor has been famously single for a long time, his fans know that he just hasn’t found the right girl and wishes to be in a stable relationship.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 10:12
Shalin Bhanot says he consideres Salman Khan as his inspiration, latter says, “Main out of choice single nahin hu” Netizens reac

MUMBAI: Ever since his stint on Bigg Boss, Shalin Bhanot has become a popular name and face. He is especially known for his chemistry with Tina Datta. Meanwhile at the finale, host Salman Khan was in a mood to take jokes about him being single and react to them. Although the actor has been famously single for a long time, his fans know that he just hasn’t found the right girl and wishes to be in a stable relationship. 

Also Read- No pick-up lines, Salman Khan laughs about getting 'dropped' by girls

Shalin who is also single got into a fun banter about his and Salman’s singlehood. At the finale Salman teased him about his equation with TIna Datta to which Shalin said that he sees Salman as his inspiration. To this Salman replied, “inspiration hi galat aadmi se le raha”, he then said, “Main out of choice single nahin hu” The audience were left in splits.  

A video that has gone viral shows the fun banter between Salman and Shalin, which has got 2.3 M views

take a look;

While one netizen commented, “Salman bhai is the CEO of singles,” another one wrote, “Selmon bhoi ko ny mili to hame kya ghanta milega.”One commented, “The pain behind that smile” Oen wrote, “Bhoi mzk mzk me sach nahi bolna tha”

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down as he is fed up with being taunted about acting on the show; says “I can’t be acting for four months, even I have emotions”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Koimoi 

Salman Khan Shalin Bhanot Bigg Boss Tina Datta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam Adu Rozik MC Stan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 10:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama shocked to see Maya getting close to her family; vows to teach her a lesson
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie suffers from memory loss; family stands shocked
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead star cast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih poses with a mystery man in a mask; calls him her “one and only”
MUMBAI: Television actress Anjum Fakih has been one of the most sought after popular names in recent times. She is...
Shalin Bhanot says he consideres Salman Khan as his inspiration, latter says, “Main out of choice single nahin hu” Netizens react
MUMBAI: Ever since his stint on Bigg Boss, Shalin Bhanot has become a popular name and face. He is especially known for...
Audience Perspective: Will Kumkum Bhagya surpass the legacy of other iconic Balaji shows like Kasauti Zindagi Ki or Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?
MUMBAI : In order to keep the audiences that they have gained, some TV shows take leap after leap. While leaps might...
Recent Stories
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih poses with a mystery man in a mask; calls him her “one and only”
Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih poses with a mystery man in a mask; calls him her “one and only”
Audience Perspective: Will Kumkum Bhagya surpass the legacy of other iconic Balaji shows like Kasauti Zindagi Ki or Kabhi Saas B
Audience Perspective: Will Kumkum Bhagya surpass the legacy of other iconic Balaji shows like Kasauti Zindagi Ki or Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?
Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, among others come to wish Smiti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani at her reception
Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, among others come to wish Smiti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani at her reception
'Shark Tank India 2': Peyush Bansal offers Rs 1 cr to owners of healthy snacks brand
'Shark Tank India 2': Peyush Bansal offers Rs 1 cr to owners of healthy snacks brand
Kumar Sanu remembers composing 'Saanso Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise' with 100 musicians
Kumar Sanu remembers composing 'Saanso Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise' with 100 musicians
'Daisy Jones & The Six' trailer unravels rise and fall of 1970s band
'Daisy Jones & The Six' trailer unravels rise and fall of 1970s band