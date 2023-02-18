Shalin Bhanot says he consideres Salman Khan as his inspiration, latter says, “Main out of choice single nahin hu” Netizens react

MUMBAI: Ever since his stint on Bigg Boss, Shalin Bhanot has become a popular name and face. He is especially known for his chemistry with Tina Datta. Meanwhile at the finale, host Salman Khan was in a mood to take jokes about him being single and react to them. Although the actor has been famously single for a long time, his fans know that he just hasn’t found the right girl and wishes to be in a stable relationship.

Shalin who is also single got into a fun banter about his and Salman’s singlehood. At the finale Salman teased him about his equation with TIna Datta to which Shalin said that he sees Salman as his inspiration. To this Salman replied, “inspiration hi galat aadmi se le raha”, he then said, “Main out of choice single nahin hu” The audience were left in splits.

A video that has gone viral shows the fun banter between Salman and Shalin, which has got 2.3 M views

take a look;

While one netizen commented, “Salman bhai is the CEO of singles,” another one wrote, “Selmon bhoi ko ny mili to hame kya ghanta milega.”One commented, “The pain behind that smile” Oen wrote, “Bhoi mzk mzk me sach nahi bolna tha”

Credit-Koimoi