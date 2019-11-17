Shama Sikander elated with response to 'Bypass Road'

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Shama Sikander, who is currently being lauded for her role in the latest release "Bypass Road", thanked her fans for showering their love upon her.

"I am overwhelmed and happy with the love that is coming my way post 'Bypass Road'. The audience and my fans have loved my performance and the portrayal of such a strong character. Personally I met few fans at the screening and they couldn't stop themselves and kept praising the character. The people who matter in my life have loved my performance and they told me that I had inspired a lot of people and that's a huge tick on my list," Shama said.

Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, "Bypass Road" features Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead role of a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.

Shama will next be seen in Deepak Tijori's "Tipsy".