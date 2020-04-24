Shama Sikander OPENS UP on her tryst with depression and bipolar disorder

MUMBAI: Shama Sikander has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. With her acting skills, she impressed the audience. She has been part of various projects and enjoys an impressive fan following.

However, she also went through a tough time. She dealt with depression. Shama openly spoke about her mental state and how it affected her over the years. Not just depression, Shama even suffered from Bipolar disorder. In her recent interview, she shared how she overcame it.

In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Shama revealed that meditation and therapy helped her deal with mental illness. She spoke about how she is not a big fan of medication and that meditation really helped her calm her mind. She was quoted saying, "I overcame depression and bipolar disorder by meditating and going within. The only way you can battle these illnesses is by going within. Of course, I took medications at that time, but I am not a big supporter of medication. What you actually need to cure is your mind. These illnesses are generally whatever has happened to you from childhood till now and how those traumas have made you reach there. So, somehow you have to face those traumas back and correct it."

Shama also explained the procedure of therapy sessions and stated that her doctor used to take her back to difficult times and make her deal with the situation in a way she wanted to. Shama revealed that mental illness has to do with what happened in the past and that it was important to get it out of the system.

She said, "What happens in therapy sessions is that they take you back at that moment, they make you sit face to face with it and make you do what you want to and correct it. At that moment, you can shout at somebody, abuse somebody, or do whatever you wish to do, then relax and come back to normal. This is how my doctor used to do each therapy session with me. And that is what cured me, made me happy with myself again, made me desire again and be hopeful again."

