Shambhavi Singh is happy to work with Rajan Shahi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: He is a true leader, to be a part of his world feels surreal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 04:30
Shambhavi Singh is happy to work with Rajan Shahi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: He is a true leader, to be a part of his world

MUMBAI: Being a fan of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Shambhavi Singh always wanted to be a part of the show. So, when she got the opportunity to Muskan in it, she grabbed the opportunity. After all, who does not want to master the storyteller Rajan Shahi.

“This is a fact that every actor wishes to work with Rajan Sir & his Directors Kut Production as he is a huge name & have given many back-to-back super hit shows to audiences starting with Bidaai to YRKKH to Anupamaa and so on. He is a trendsetter & has always got on board wonderful actors in his shows. The whole unit is like a family, that really tells how much he's grounded & how much he cares about his team. He is a true leader, to be a part of his world feels surreal. I'll always be grateful to him & the unit for believing me with ‘Muskan’ & won't let them down,” she says.
Ask if she feels the pressure of entering a show midway and Shambahvi replies in the affirmative. “It’s not a child’s play. It's a huge responsibility to play the character well and make it alive. The whole production, crew, audience, your family, friends & most importantly your expectations are from you. So you have to be cautious before taking any step. It's quite daunting for me as I am always thinking about whether the audience will accept me, love me or not. How're they gonna take me? But at the end I know only one thing, if I play my character with utmost honesty they'll love, accept & support ‘Muskan’s’ journey,” adds the actor, who has done a romcom short film, Woh Khaas, which is India’s dual audio short film streaming in MX Player, Hungama Play, Airtel Xtream, Tata Play Binge etc. She also played lead roles in two yet-to-release web series’

The best thing about the entertainment industry, according to Shambhavi, is that it makes many people smile, and offers them some happiness amid all the good and bad of life.

“Entertainment has always been an integral part of our lives. It distracts us from monotony & makes us alive when we are tired given our hectic schedules & unbearable responsibilities. Entertainment makes us happy, relaxes us. It fosters friendship, helps in building communication skills due to which we experience less social anxiety. Most importantly it nurtures ‘creativity’. The entertainment industry worldwide creates entertaining experiences based on the likes of different audiences on a daily basis. It’s an important cycle that has to keep going,” she explains.
Throughout the time that Shambhavi has been a part of this industry, she has learnt a lot. She is also aware of the competition that exists.
“I'm my biggest competitor and believe in competing with myself. I also believe in learning about nature from the people around me. You have to keep breaking your expectations from yourself again & again in a good way! I also understood that it is best if you stand out, or else you can't expect to make a name for yourself. Showbiz is a cutthroat business that requires you to use your talent, skill and personality to resonate with an audience and get people interested in what you can do for them. If you're impressive enough and have that ‘wow’ factor, people will feel more inclined to watch both your performances and that is how you will make it in one of the most challenging industries today,” she ends.

Shambhavi Singh Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Muskan Directors Kut Production Woh Khaas Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! “Whichever character I play, I try to keep 20 percent of myself in it“, Ankit Gupta talks about his character in Junooniyatt and what to expect from the show
MUMBAI : Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of...
Shambhavi Singh is happy to work with Rajan Shahi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: He is a true leader, to be a part of his world feels surreal
MUMBAI: Being a fan of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Shambhavi Singh always wanted to be a part of...
Check out this video of when Karan Kundrra revealed that he doesn’t love Tejasswi Prakash and broke down in tears
MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants on Bigg Boss Season 15, and Karan emerged as the second runner-...
Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra shares his views about social media and expresses his sadness about Abdu’s exit from the show
MUMBAI :Rohan Gandotra is a well-known television actor who is best known for his roles in serials like Qubool Hai,...
Faltu’s actress Myra Singh thanks her co-actor Azhar Malik, calls him a superhero
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “Whichever character I play, I try to keep 20 percent of myself in it“, Ankit Gupta talks about his character in Juno
Exclusive! “Whichever character I play, I try to keep 20 percent of myself in it“, Ankit Gupta talks about his character in Junooniyatt and what to expect from the show
Check out this video of when Karan Kundrra revealed that he doesn’t love Tejasswi Prakash and broke down in tears
Check out this video of when Karan Kundrra revealed that he doesn’t love Tejasswi Prakash and broke down in tears
Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra shares his views about social media and expresses his sadness about Abdu’s exit from the show
Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra shares his views about social media and expresses his sadness about Abdu’s exit from the show
Faltu’s actress Myra Singh thanks her co-actor Azhar Malik, calls him a superhero
Faltu’s actress Myra Singh thanks her co-actor Azhar Malik, calls him a superhero
Abhinav Kapoor
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Abhinav Kapoor on how he feels about the leap - “It’s been affecting me since a few weeks but then it’s work, what can you even do? The show must go on”
Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya reaches a new milestone, deets inside
Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya reaches a new milestone, deets inside