Shambhavi Singh is happy to work with Rajan Shahi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: He is a true leader, to be a part of his world feels surreal

MUMBAI: Being a fan of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Shambhavi Singh always wanted to be a part of the show. So, when she got the opportunity to Muskan in it, she grabbed the opportunity. After all, who does not want to master the storyteller Rajan Shahi.

“This is a fact that every actor wishes to work with Rajan Sir & his Directors Kut Production as he is a huge name & have given many back-to-back super hit shows to audiences starting with Bidaai to YRKKH to Anupamaa and so on. He is a trendsetter & has always got on board wonderful actors in his shows. The whole unit is like a family, that really tells how much he's grounded & how much he cares about his team. He is a true leader, to be a part of his world feels surreal. I'll always be grateful to him & the unit for believing me with ‘Muskan’ & won't let them down,” she says.

Ask if she feels the pressure of entering a show midway and Shambahvi replies in the affirmative. “It’s not a child’s play. It's a huge responsibility to play the character well and make it alive. The whole production, crew, audience, your family, friends & most importantly your expectations are from you. So you have to be cautious before taking any step. It's quite daunting for me as I am always thinking about whether the audience will accept me, love me or not. How're they gonna take me? But at the end I know only one thing, if I play my character with utmost honesty they'll love, accept & support ‘Muskan’s’ journey,” adds the actor, who has done a romcom short film, Woh Khaas, which is India’s dual audio short film streaming in MX Player, Hungama Play, Airtel Xtream, Tata Play Binge etc. She also played lead roles in two yet-to-release web series’

The best thing about the entertainment industry, according to Shambhavi, is that it makes many people smile, and offers them some happiness amid all the good and bad of life.

“Entertainment has always been an integral part of our lives. It distracts us from monotony & makes us alive when we are tired given our hectic schedules & unbearable responsibilities. Entertainment makes us happy, relaxes us. It fosters friendship, helps in building communication skills due to which we experience less social anxiety. Most importantly it nurtures ‘creativity’. The entertainment industry worldwide creates entertaining experiences based on the likes of different audiences on a daily basis. It’s an important cycle that has to keep going,” she explains.

Throughout the time that Shambhavi has been a part of this industry, she has learnt a lot. She is also aware of the competition that exists.

“I'm my biggest competitor and believe in competing with myself. I also believe in learning about nature from the people around me. You have to keep breaking your expectations from yourself again & again in a good way! I also understood that it is best if you stand out, or else you can't expect to make a name for yourself. Showbiz is a cutthroat business that requires you to use your talent, skill and personality to resonate with an audience and get people interested in what you can do for them. If you're impressive enough and have that ‘wow’ factor, people will feel more inclined to watch both your performances and that is how you will make it in one of the most challenging industries today,” she ends.