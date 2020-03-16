Shantanu Maheswari: Long-distance relationship does not work for me

MUMBAI: Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheswari whose latest music video 'Tut Gaya' revolves around the story of a long-distance relationship between a young couple, says despite the technological advancement to communicate with loved ones all the time, a long-distance relationship doesn't work for him.

The music video is featuring young 'Patiala Babes' actress Ashnoor Kaur. The song is sung by Stebin Ben, composed by Gourov Dasgupta and written by Kunwar Juneja.

Asked his thoughts on a long-distance relationship, Shantanu told IANS: "I think when it comes to relationships, it is not just about talking but feeling the comfort of your loved ones' silent presence. So video calls, messages and other media of communication is great for staying in touch but the real touch of holding hands and taking a silent walk cannot replace that.

"That is why for me, long-distance relationship does not work, especially if I want to convert it into a commitment and marriage. It is not out of sight out of mind, but we want to nurture the love that we have in our heart...long distance does not offer that."

Adding to that Asnoor said, " I think it depends on the depth of love you have for the person and that could be anyone. For instance, even though I love rest of my family members, I love my mom the most.

"So when I stay away from home for shooting or other work, after two days, all I want is to run back to her and give a tight hug. It is one of those warmth and physical presence. Of course with video calls, at times we do not feel the absence of our loved ones. But for me, any long-distance relationship, for lovers especially, works only to an extent."

The music video was shot in Haridwar and Rishikesh and both the youngsters shared how funny it was to be semi-popular while acting on a live location.

Shantanu said, " It was funny to act in front of people when the camera is rolling on a live location. Post the release of 'Gangubai' people recognised my face more so they would look at me with curiosity but the moment there is a retake, it's as if they are judging me! But overall it was fun!"

"But for me, it was exciting to shoot the video because we shot it almost like a film and our director Aditya Vinay Datt worked on our character with great detail," added Ashnoor.

Produced by Saregama Music, 'Tut Gaya' was released on the YouTube channel of Saregama and all audio streaming platforms.



SOURCE: IANS

