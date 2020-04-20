Sharad Malhotra celebrates first wedding anniversary amidst lockdown

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra is making sure to leave no stone unturned for making his wife Ripci Bhatia feel special on their first anniversary. Sharad tied the knot to Ripci on April 20, 2019, thus completing a year of martial bliss. The two have been out and about posting some adorable picture since then. Though the celebration won’t be an elaborate one revealed the actor due to the ongoing pandemic, it would be a special one for sure.

'In the midst of this pandemic, we will be celebrating our 1st wedding anniversary in each other's company and completely house arrested. We shall cook a meal together, listen to some soulful music and sip on our favourite red wine,' he says. Ask him what is the best thing about being married to her, and he says, 'The best thing about my partner that I have discovered during this quarantine period is that she is a very motivating and encouraging person to be with. She has a very positive outlook towards life and loves to live in the moment. She is very caring and compassionate too.'

He adds, 'Marriage is a beautiful amalgamation of two completely different worlds, having different theories, thoughts, ideas, practices, caste, culture, coming together under one roof. When you are married, you share your joys and sorrows with your life partner which is certainly fulfilling. When life gets tough and things don't go as planned, people generally look for partners who can support them. Marriage offers that facility to be stuck to one another and share life. When a married couple chooses to live together, they vow to protect and stand by each other through the rough times. Life can be enjoyed better with love over anything else.'

