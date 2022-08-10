Sharddha Arya to Shakti Arora, this is how much the stars of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya Earn per episode!

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.
MUMBAI: According to the storyline, Karan had come back as Arjun, with a new face and the intention of taking revenge on Preeta as he thought that she was the one who tried to kill her.

Later, as the story progressed, the viewers saw amazing chemistry between Arjun and Preeta as they slowly started to come close.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. The show has some of the most known faces in the cast and often great actors and guest stars as well, it is one of the longest-running shows currently and is only rising on the popularity charts. 

Also, Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.  Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money. 

Fans are curious to know how much the leads of the show Kundali Bhagya are charging for the show per day and in this article, we are going to cover that. Check it out:

Shraddha Arya:

Plays the character of Preeta on the show and gets around Rs. 1.25 Lakh per episode.

Manit Joura: 

Manit who returned to the show post the leap gets Rs. 1 Lakh per episode.

Shakti Arora: 

Shakti who stepped in the role o initially Aryan and now Karan Luthra charges Rs. 1 Lakh Per episode.

Ruhi Chaturvedi:

Ruhi plays the role of Sheryln on the show and charges Rs. 80,000 per episode.

Sanjay Gagnani: 

Sanjay plays the role of Prithvi Malhotra and charges Rs. 70, 000 per episode.

All of these facts and figures are from reported sources and could fluctuate depending on the show’s success and longevity. 

The show is all set to take a generation leap and bring in a fresh new cast as they did with Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are sad to see the old cast go but they are excited to see the show get a revamp. 

For more updates, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

